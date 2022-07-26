Terral wind brings hottest night of summer, as yellow weather alerts cover much of Malaga province At 7am this Tuesday, 26 July, it was almost 34C in Torremolinos; nearly 33 degrees at the Costa del Sol airport, Nerja was 30C and in general the mercury did not drop below 30 degrees overnight

The arrival of the local terral wind has led to what is already by far the hottest night in Malaga so far this summer. At 7am this Tuesday, 26 July, it was almost 34C in Torremolinos; nearly 33C at the airport and above 33C in the port of the capital, according to data provided by the Aemet meteorological centre in Malaga.

But beyond the capital and its metropolitan area, it has been practically impossible to get to sleep without the help of air conditioning and fans along much of the coast. In Nerja it was 30C; and 32.7C in Benahavís. Slightly lower temperatures were registered in Alpandeire (28C) and Álora (28.6C).

Today's minimum will actually happen at the end of the day, at around midnight, according to the director of Aemet in Malaga, Jesús Riesco, who said, this Tuesday morning, that everything points to it being an episode of ephemeral terral.

"We have the terral established but we have an entry of Levante [easterly wind] which is visible in the satellite images. Depending on the time at which the easterly enters we could have a maximum of 35C to 39C degrees, depending on whether it enters at 11am or 2pm, but it will not be a short-lived landfall," Riesco said.

Riesco said there will be intense heat in the Guadalhorce valley, on Tuesday, where a yellow level has been activated, although it could be orange.

The capital and practically the whole province are under a yellow warning (except for Ronda), with a warning that it could exceed 40C in the interior of the Guadalhorce valley, and occasionally in Malaga city and Velez-Malaga it will be above 39C.

From Wednesday the Levante will return and the typical summer temperatures will return. Riesco notes that as the sea water is much warmer than usual, there is "the sensation of heat that we are having in July, when it is more usual in August".