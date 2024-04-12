Take a peek inside as eye-watering price of two 'jewel in the crown' sea-facing penthouses in Malaga city revealed

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Friday, 12 April 2024, 17:06 | Updated 18:10h. Compartir Copiar enlace

What just a few years ago might have sparked doubt, three towers of flats with asking prices of around three or four million euros, has now become a reality in Malaga city. Developers Metrovacesa and Sierra Blanca have led the charge with luxury residential projects planned in La Térmica, Nereo and El Pato II, where the first works can already be seen.

This Thursday 11 April saw the unveiling of the residential tower built by Marbella developer Sierra Blanca in the Torre del Río development. This is the central building of a set of three 21-storey constructions, the other two of which belong to construction company Metrovacesa. Sierra Blanca has organised a visit to its tower, whose high-spending-power residents have started moving in. The price of two penthouses in the building, which have been kept secret until now, has also been revealed.

Marilú Báez

Each of them is on the market for 9,750,000 euros, a figure which, according to Sierra Blanca, is in keeping with the quality and location offered by the 500-square-metre homes, located 80 metres above sea level and with unbeatable views of the Malaga coastline.

"It is something unique that is priceless, there are no references to compare," said Carlos Rodríguez, son of the founder of Sierra Blanca, Pedro Rodríguez. "This project helps to develop Malaga in an area that was lacking. The city has become a great tourist centre but it was necessary to raise the level and quality of residential flats," Carlos's father added.

Marilú Báez

"We have received offers and now it is officially open for sale," Rodríguez said. In the rest of the tower, 69 homes have been prepared, of which only one remains to be sold on the 19th floor. With an average price of 1.5 million euros for each of them, more than half have been bought by Spaniards, half of whom are from Malaga. The rest are in the hands of people from the UK, Poland, Hungary, the US, Colombia and Japan. "More than half of the buyers want the property to live here, it is not a holiday home," Rodríguez said.

Sierra Blanca Tower project managers. Marilú Báez

The penthouses, "the jewel in the crown", as Carlos Rodríguez said, have three and four bedrooms, respectively. However, their main asset is a large terrace and private swimming pool overlooking the side and rear of the tower. From the upper floors of both homes there is access to a communal area of the building with a swimming pool.

Marilú Báez

The first resident to live in this building was Antonio del Paso, owner of a car rental business next to Malaga Airport and a solar energy company based in the technology park, as well as the Vibes hotel.

"In 2019 I was living for a week in a similar flat in Miami and when I heard they were going to build these homes I didn't hesitate and decided to buy one," Del Paso, who lives in a three-bedroom flat on the sixth floor, said.

Antonio del Paso, a businessman from Malaga who was the first resident in the tower. Marilú Báez

"I am delighted, they are fabulous homes," the local businessman said. His affable character has already led him to make good friends with some of his new neighbours, among them a Mexican developer who builds hundreds of homes a year in Mexico.

"It's like living in a five-star luxury hotel," pointed out Del Paso. According to the architect who designed this building, as well as the two Metrovacesa towers, Carlos Lamela, it is "the most important project on the Mediterranean coast". "It has an unusual quality, it is a project with a capital P," Lamela said.