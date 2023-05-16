Superheroes put smiles on faces as Malaga's Materno Infantil marked hospitalised children day A total of 4,200 young patients were admitted to the city hospital last year and 115,900 were treated in the paediatric emergency department

Juan Soto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Superheroes have helped put a smile on the faces of hospitalised children at the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga as part of Hospitalised Children Day.

Celebrated in Spain on Monday, 15 May, the day raises awareness of the hardship children go through while recovering in hospital, while also paying homage to the diligent nurses and doctors who work in paediatric hospitals.

A declaration of support for children and their families was read out on the steps of the the hopsital in Malaga city, thanks to the cooperation of the Spanish Society of Social Paediatrics.

Volunteers and professionals from the Hospital Materno Infantil also visited the young patients admitted and presented them with a gift and diplomas in recognition of their bravery.

Last year, 4,200 children were admitted to the Materno Infantil in Malaga and 115,900 were treated in the paediatric emergency department. Of those hospitalised, 2,100 were in paediatric units, 890 in paediatric surgery, 770 in neonatology and 520 in paediatric intensive care.

In Spain and across the world

The event was also held in 200 other Spanish hospitals, paying tribute to hospitalised children and their families, whose world day was celebrated on Saturday, 13 May.

The date was chosen to celebrate the Day of the Hospitalised Child as it was that date in 1986 when the European Parliament passed the resolution of the Charter of the Rights of Hospitalised Children to establish that the best possible medical care is a fundamental right, especially in the first years of their development.