Student from Malaga designed Katy Perry's antigen test earrings

Katy Perry’s antigen test earrings as worn on Saturday Night Live were designed by a student from Malaga. Carolina García said she was surprised when the singer requested a pair.

“On New Year's Eve I wanted to wear something red and, since I didn't have it, I thought of another option that would bring me luck for the year. I saw the antigen tests and thought of decorating them for myself,” she said. She then posted a picture of them on her Instagram account, @rrakkata.

“I uploaded the photo for my friends to see, but the son of the designer Roberto Cavalli put it on his account and suddenly it went viral. A lot of artists and people from the world of fashion shared the publication,” said García. She was contacted by Katy Perry's stylist, Johnny Wujek, who asked if Perry could have a pair.

“At first, I did not believe it, I did not know if the message was real. He told me that they had talked about my earrings and that Katy Perry wanted to wear them for a show at the end of February, but in the end, she went ahead and wore them for Saturday Night Live,” she said.

García collects the used negative tests from friends and family, “We collect tests from relatives and acquaintances because right now there are no clean test collection points, so we also commit a little to the environment.”

García studied fine art but she is currently pursuing a degree in comparative literature in Granada.

The earrings are still in development. “There are people quite interested in buying them both in Spain and abroad, that's why I'm working with my friends to continue creating and making a website to sell them. We want it to show how to live with the pandemic in a healthier, happier, more colourful and brighter way. That is the concept we want to convey,” she added.