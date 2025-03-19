Squatter and his daughter find mummified body of flat owner 14 years after her death

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 20:25 Compartir

A squatter and his 11-year-old daughter found the mummified corpse of an elderly woman after forcing the lock of her flat, with the intention of moving in, on Monday 17 March. According to what the investigation has been able to establish so far, the woman died 14 years ago.

Nobody in the building on Camino de Suárez in Malaga city noticed any suspicious smells. The windows of the flat were left open. In addition, neighbours have been moving in and out at a high rate over the past decade, which has led to the corpse remaining undiscovered for so long.

When the man and his daughter found the body, they ran out in panic and alerted the residents of the building. When the police arrived, they immediately called the forensic police brigade and activated the judicial commission to proceed with the removal of the body.

Everything in the house, including the body, has been intact for years. Investigators are currently working on identifying the deceased and locating any descendants or close relatives. There are already some suspicions regarding who she might be. If the hypothesis is confirmed, the woman would have been around 86 years old and a widow for a year at the time of her death.