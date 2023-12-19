Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spider-Man waving to children on one of the wards. Salvador Salas
Spider-Man drops in on young patients during Christmas visit to Malaga hospital
Christmas 2023

The superhero, in reality National Police officer Eduardo Balboa, descended from the roof of the building and waved to children through the windows

Iván Gelibter

Malaga

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 16:26

Spider-Man has dropped in to Malaga's Materno Infantil hospital to help put a smile on the faces of children in the lead up to Christmas.

Eduardo Balboa, a 34-year-old National Police officer, has been dressing up as a superhero and lifting the spirits of children at the Malaga city hospital for the past ten years. This year was no different as Balboa paid a visited again on Monday 18 December to help bring some cheer to the young ones forced to stay in hospital in the lead up toChristmas.

The idea to dress as Spider-Man came about during the Covid pandemic in 2020. Due to restrictions, Balboa needed to think of another way to visit the children, but from a safe distance, so he dressed up as the superhero and abseiled down the exterior of the hospital building, waving to the children from outside the windows. It's now become a tradition, and this year's visit attracted many excited children, and hospital staff.

After descending from the building, Spider-Man was joined by two other superheroes, Batman and the Transformer Bumblebee, where they visited children on different wards.

