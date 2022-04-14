Watch live: Spanish Legion arrive for their big day in Malaga's Semana Santa The soldiers arrived in the Port this morning, take part in the transfer of the image of the Cristo de la Buena Muerte at midday and then accompany the procession in the evening

There was a warm welcome waiting for members of the Spanish Legion when they arrived in Malaga Port this Thursday morning, ready to play their part in the city's Easter processions. The soldiers arrived on board the Contramaestre Casado, which docked at the Levante quay instead of Muelle 2 as it used to before the pandemic, and after disembarking they were officially received by civilian and military authorities and representatives of the religious brotherhood.

The approximately 200 soldiers will then march through the city streets to Plaza de Fray Alonso de Santo Tomás, led by the Commander General of the Legion, Melchor Marín, to take part in the transfer of the image of the Santísimo Cristo de la Buena Muerte y Ánimas, whose procession they will be accompanying this evening.

Both events are very popular and the evening is especially moving as the members of the Spanish Legion sing their military anthem Novio de la Muerte during the procession, with a great many of the spectators joining in.