Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the first landing at Malaga Airport of this summer's direct flight from. New York. Salvador Salas
Spanish government supports calls for all-year-round direct flights between Malaga Airport and New York
Travel

Spanish government supports calls for all-year-round direct flights between Malaga Airport and New York

During this first summer of operation United Airlines offered a total of 17,000 seats to connect the Costa del Sol and Newark Airport

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 15:04

Compartir

The Spanish government would like to see Malaga Airport's direct flight connection to New York in the USA maintained all-year-round.

The new comes shortly after the last United Airline plane of the summer season flew out of Malaga as planned on 28 September opening a period of uncertainty on the Costa del Sol until the company decides whether it will repeat the transatlantic route next summer.

Related news

The Junta de Andalucía's tourism minister Arturo Bernal told SUR that according to the data "Malaga is in a position to achieve extending the flight all year round and even increasing the frequency to more than three flights a week".

And Spain's acting tourism minister Héctor Gómez said the national government also supported the route's extension, so that it "is not only seasonal, but can be more permanent". After pointing out the importance of the North American market and considering what a benchmark city Malaga has become in the travel sector, he said that "there is every willingness to collaborate so that this direct air connection is maintained".

"The feelings are good. We have had different meetings with the company (United Airlines) and that is the impression, but a final decision has not yet been taken," Bernal told SUR.

He revealed that the summer flights contributed to the large number of Americans staying in hotels in Andalucía, with an average stay of five days, totalling 450,000 in the first half of the year, compared to 371,000 last year.

During the first high season of operation United Airlines had offered 17,000 seats to connect Malaga Airport with Newark Airport in New York. The 52 return flights operated with a Boeing 757-200 aircraft with capacity for 169 passengers, 16 of them in its Polaris business class.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's recovery bolstered with more Brussels' cash as plan to introduce tolls on every motorway ditched
  2. 2 Watch as spectacular boat and helicopter chase unfolds off a Costa del Sol beach
  3. 3 More competition leads to price war and ticket prices as low as nine euros on high-speed trains between Malaga and Madrid
  4. 4 Malaga needs more than double the number of new homes that come onto the market
  5. 5 Two die at a winery in Spain after becoming overcome with fumes given off by fermentation process
  6. 6 Abandoned five-star hotel site to become residential housing in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Fines of 200,000 euros for illegally selling puppies and 10,000 for tying up a dog outside a shop come into effect in Spain
  8. 8 Bremain in Spain campaign group continues to fight for Britons' rights
  9. 9 Malaga's cheapest supermarkets revealed in major national study
  10. 10 More than 400 owners face fines for not picking up their pet's poop or not diluting the animal's wee on pavements in Mijas

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad