Watch: Reckless bikers face charges for performing stunts at illegal motorcycle rallies on the Costa

Local Police officers have traced around 20 alleged offenders through social media posts as part of Operation Enjambre

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 17:00

Officers working on Operation Enjambre, carried out by the Local Police force in Malaga city, have filed 20 complaints against reckless bikers taking part in illegal motorcycle rallies and. The investigation, which began in November 2024, has been tracking open sources on the internet for a few months, identifying several participants in the dangerous gatherings that put road safety at risk.

The first phase of the operation has issued charges for various offences: eight for reckless driving, four for driving a vehicle with an unidentifiable number plate and one for not wearing a protective crash helmet. Two tickets were issued for failing to provide compulsory insurance and another two for not having a vehicle registration certificate.

Two people have also been reported for not using the required lighting on their vehicles. In addition, the accident investigation group (GIAA) has opened proceedings for two alleged offences against road safety.

The operation owes its name ('enjambre' in Spanish or 'swarm' in English) to the strategy which young motorcyclists use to organise these rallies online. During the street races and manoeuvres, the participants try to evade the police by masking their faces with balaclavas or using motorbikes that either don't have number plates or keep it hidden. This makes the investigation particularly complex.

On the road, the offenders drive faster than the legal speed limit and carry out prohibited overtaking manoeuvres, unpermitted turning manoeuvres, skidding and other actions that jeopardise drivers, passengers and road users.

In the next phase of the operation, the Local Police are considering the use of drones. The also stated that "it is essential to view security cameras and video surveillance, trace open sources on the internet and work together with other bodies or private entities".

The city force also highlighted the contribution of the Local Police of Vélez-Málaga and the security department of the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos of Vélez-Málaga to the investigation.

