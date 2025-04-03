Four people injured during broad daylight shooting incident on Costa del Sol

Four people were injured during a shooting incident on Carretera de Cádiz in Malaga city late on Wednesday afternoon. According to witnesses, a man opened fire following a heated verbal dispute that took place at a barber's shop. The first shot hit his target and then other shots hit three other people at random, after which the suspect fled. National Police officers have launched a manhunt to locate the shooter.

It was around 6pm when the emergency services received several alerts reporting gunshots on Calle Gaucín. Witnesses said that an individual had opened fire in the middle of the street, leaving several people injured.

Paramedics and the police were mobilised to the scene. According to sources, the 37-year-old man at whom the shots were aimed was transferred to the Hospital Regional Universitario, with injuries to an upper limb, along with a 73-year-old man, who was walking in the area when the shooting happened and who was hit in the chest.

Salvador Salas

Two other men, 36 and 38, were also injured while working next door to the barber shop. One was hit in the thigh, while the other received shots in the thigh and the abdomen. Both were taken to Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria. The condition of all four is uncertain and pending further information.

Local Police and National Police officers deployed a large operation in the area to try and locate the suspect. According to the investigation, the man is around 30 years old, originally from Alicante, but lives as a squatter in the local neighbourhood.

Witness accounts

Witnesses reported having seen the suspect standing at the entrance of a barber shop, accompanied by a woman and a minor. It was there that he started arguing with a man who was getting a haircut, also accompanied by a minor - his son. A colleague of the two injured workers only heard one of the men say: "What now, are we going to do it in front of the children." Shortly after that, the first gunshots were heard. The witness who heard the dispute found his two colleagues lying on the ground, bleeding. "I had to take my shirt off and cover their wounds," he said.

It has been reported that the weapon used by the suspect was a semi-automatic 9mm pistol, similar to those carried by police officers.

After verifying that the alleged offender was not at the property where he lives, police withdrew their forces and switched direction to go visit the homes of the suspect's family members. However, they returned to the Carretera de Cádiz area just a few minutes later due to an alleged confrontation between the families of those involved.

Investigators do not rule out the possibility of the suspect having left the province.