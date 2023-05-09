Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the Salvamar Alnitak transferring migrants to the Port of Malaga. SUR
Seventeen migrants rescued from boat 34 miles southeast of Malaga

All are North Africans of legal age and are reported to be in good health, according to the authorities

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 13:30

One of Spain’s maritime rescue vessels rescued 17 North African migrants in the early hours of this Tuesday morning (9 May) from a craft that was 34 miles southeast of the coast of Malaga. All are of legal age and are in good health, according to the authorities.

A plane from the European border and coast guard agency (Frontex) raised the alarm at 7.14pm on Monday, 8 May, and the migrants were eventually rescued early this Tuesday by the Salvamar Alnitak, which transferred the 17 individuals to the Port of Malaga.

