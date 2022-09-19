Seminar looks at recent changes in the tax and financial landscape for British citizens in Spain Organised by Blevins Franks, the event will take place on 11 October at the Parador Gibralfaro in Malaga

International tax and wealth management advisors Blevins Franks Financial Management is hosting a seminar at Malaga's Parador Gibralfaro on Tuesday 11 October aimed at British residents in Spain.

Following recent challenges posed by the tax and financial landscape, the seminar aims to clarify what has happened and put the various changes into perspective, offering solutions for protecting long-term wealth.

The seminar, Finding Reassurance in an Uncertain World, will cover three areas:

Tax planning - dispelling the myth that Spain is a high tax country and ensuring affairs are structured to minimise tax liabilities.

Investing today - guest speakers from Russell Investments will share their views on the global economy, markets and asset classes in today’s volatile world and going forward.

Brexit consequences - the risks of using UK-based advisers; regulated advice for Spanish residents and implementing effective planning.

The event will provide an opportunity to chat to the Blevins Franks partners and listen to updates on the tax, estate, and financial planning issues.

Bookings can be made by the website www.blevinsfranks.com, by contacting events.spain@blevinsfranks.com or freephone 900 670 047.