Second sewage leak on Sacaba Beach blamed on constructors again The latest breakage came after a much larger incident two weeks earlier which saw raw sewage flooding parked cars

Work was under way this week to repair another spill of sewage alongside a residential area and busy stretch of beach on the edge of Malaga city.

On Monday, pipes broke again in the Sacaba Beach district, after a similar, much larger incident two weeks earlier which saw raw sewage flooding parked cars and the red flag flying on the beach for a number of days.

The city hall is blaming builders preparing the land for a new residential development for breaking a main effluent outlet.