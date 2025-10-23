Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Search for missing 26-year-old woman in Malaga

Sandra Mabel's family has not heard from her since Saturday, 18 October

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 12:39

A 26-year-old woman has been reported missing in Malaga. Her name is Sandra Mabel and her family has not heard from her since Saturday, 18 October.

Sandra is 1.70 metres tall. She is of solid build and weighs 85 kilos. She has black eyes and dark hair. The last time her family saw her, she was wearing a long red dress.

The collaboration of the public can be key to solving such cases. If anyone knows anything about Sandra or her whereabouts, please contact 607 118 375 (Equipos de Respuesta Inmediata en Catástrofes de Andalucía). You can also contact the National Police (091), the Local Police (092) or the emergency services (112).

