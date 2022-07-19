Santander bank to open technology development centre in Malaga The Spanish financial giant has already advertised the first jobs related to this hub, which will support its investment banking division

Banco Santander is to join the list of multinational companies that have chosen Malaga as an operations centre. The banking giant is preparing to open a technology centre that will support its investment banking division.

Sources close to the project told SUR that the new technology centre is part of the BeTech! initiative, launched in 2020 by the bank's technology and operations department to respond to "the need for the best technological talent".

The opening of the digital hub in Malaga is part of the group's commitment to technology and its desire to transcend the concept of a traditional bank to become a large open platform for financial services. This commitment to be at the forefront of technology has led the bank to acquire startups that apply innovation to finance: in 2019, for example, Santander paid 400 million euros to take control of Ebury, a platform for international payments and currencies that has its main development centre in Malaga.

The development centre that Santander now plans to open in Malaga will provide service and technological support to the activity of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB), the group's investment banking division. The bank has opened similar technology centres in Bilbao, Valencia and Valladolid that serve other business areas: Openbank in the case of Bilbao and Valencia and Santander Consumer Finance in Valladolid.

The first job offers for the Malaga centre have already been published by Banco Santander on the BeTech! portal. There are eight positions, six of which are related to cybersecurity and two to DevOps.

It is not clear at present how many jobs will be on offer; the bank's development centres in Valencia, Bilbao and Valladolid have between one and two hundred employees.

No date has yet been set for the opening of the centre and several locations are under consideration.