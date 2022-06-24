Everything “absolutely normal” at Malaga Airport on first day of Ryanair's Spanish cabin crew strike The action, called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, is due to continue on Saturday and Sunday and then resume on 30 June, 1 and 2 July

The first day of the strike by Ryanair cabin crew in Spain has passed almost unnoticed at Malaga airport today, Friday, said the airport authority Aena. No flights have been cancelled and everything is functioning “absolutely as normal”.

The only sign that anything was different was a small group of about 20 Ryanair staff protesting by the doors of Terminal 3. The strike is due to continue on Saturday and Sunday and then resume on 30 June, 1 and 2 July. The USO union, which called the strike along with Sitcpla, issued a statement blaming the airline for the situation, for not having sat down with its representatives to negotiate a collective working agreement.

Ryanair, for its part, says it has been trying to negotiate for five years. Eddie Wilson, CEO of the airline, says the fact that Ryanair reached a collective agreement with CC.OO in just six weeks shows that USO and Sicpla are only interested in confrontation.

Ryanair had scheduled 438 flights for Friday at the ten airports it uses in Spain, but the unions are accusing the company of trying to get round the strike by declaring them as being minimum services when in fact its aim is to operate 100% of normal flights.

The Ministry of Transport says that up to 82% of planned flights can be counted as minimum services.