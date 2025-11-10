Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ryanair check-in desks at Malaga Airport. Marilú Báez
Air travel

Ryanair implements new boarding procedure when flying to and from Spain

From Wednesday onwards, the Irish airline will introduce the major change which it says will make things quicker and easier

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Monday, 10 November 2025, 15:05

Ryanair is changing its approach to boarding passes. From Wednesday, 12 November, onwards the leading airline at Malaga Airport will switch to fully digital boarding passes. In other words, passengers will no longer be able to print and use a paper boarding pass and will have to use the digital version generated by their 'myRyanair' app during check-in.

According to Ryanair CMO Dara Brady, "as more than 80% of passengers already use digital boarding passes", few people will be negatively or surprisingly affected by this change.

"Moving to a fully digital system means a faster, smarter and more sustainable experience for passengers," Brady says. In addition, the app allows passengers to order food and drinks from their seats and receive real-time flight information and direct updates.

Ryanair has increased its offer by 7% this winter season, during which it will have 15 aircraft based at Malaga Airport. The company concentrates almost 30% of the total number of passengers in Spain on the Costa del Sol. It has added nine routes, two of which are completely new: Pardubice (the Czech Republic) and Bratislava (Slovakia). The other seven: Ostrava and Brno (the Czech Republic); Lübeck and Münster (Germany); Stockholm Västeras (Sweden); Teesside (England); and Warsaw (Poland) are connections that were previously offered only in summer.

