Ryanair launches a new route from Malaga to Morocco This summer the Irish low-cost airline will also increase the number of flights between the Costa del Sol airport and the Moroccan destinations of Tangier and Tetouan

Ryanair is boosting the number of flights between Malaga and Morocco. The Irish low-cost airline has announced a significant increase in the connections between the Costa del Sol and the main Moroccan destinations.

The company has announced a new route to Nador, which will operate twice-weekly, from 2 May, during the summer season. In addition, it has confirmed that it will increase the number of flights to Tangier and Tetouan from Malaga Airport.

Elena Cabrera, Country Manager of Ryanair for Spain, said that the airline is “delighted to offer more opportunities to our Spanish clients to visit Morocco this summer. These two new routes from Madrid and Malaga to Nador will give tourists more options when planning a trip to said country. Likewise, we look forward to welcoming an increase in Moroccan visitors to Spain."

Important base

The Ryanair base in Malaga is one of the most important bases in Spain. This was confirmed by Cabrera when she announced the airline’s high season plans. She explained that the company has prepared "the largest programme in history on the Costa del Sol" at Malaga Airport. For this summer season, the low-cost airline, which carries the highest number of passengers to and from the Costa del Sol airport, plans to connect Malaga province with 79 destinations, nine more than before the pandemic. In addition, Ryanair anticipates offering 1.9 million seats from the airport, around 14% more than the 2019 capacity. The objective, this fiscal year, is to exceed handling five million passengers on the Costa del Sol for the first time ever. Specifically, Ryanair expects to carry 5.2 million passengers, compared to 4.6m in 2019.