Ryanair increases presence at Malaga Airport: these are the 91 Costa del Sol routes it will fly this summer

Ryanair is the airline company with the highest number of passengers passing through Malaga Airport and it will continue expanding its flight offer during the summer of 2025. According to Elena Cabrera, the company's manager for Spain, the Irish low-cost airline has scheduled the largest operation in its history on the Costa del Sol, with connections to 91 European cities during the high season. This adds six more cities to last summer's schedule, with five of them being destinations that the company has not flown to before. Ryanair's new connections are to another airport in Warsaw, Brno (the Czech Republic), Lübeck (Germany); Münster (Germany) and Teesside (in the UK).

Cabrera also pointed out the peak season begins on the last Sunday of March and lasts until the end of October.

"We are going to focus on the German and the Czech Republic markets - regions that are expanding a lot and where we want to multiply our presence," said Cabrera. New destinations offer peope the chance to uncover hidden tourist gems, such as Brno, the Czech Republic’s second-largest city and the country's judicial capital. Brno is located in the south-east of the country, just 40 kilometres from Austria and 60 kilometres from Slovakia, at the confluence of the Svitava and Svratka rivers. Among its attractions is the Spilberk fortress, which together with the Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul on Petrov hill, are the two medieval buildings that have become traditional symbols of this city.

The connections with the German cities of Lübeck and Münster also present new tourist opportunities. Lübeck is known for its Gothic brick architecture, which dates back to the city's time as the medieval capital of a powerful trading confederation called the Hanseatic League. The western city of Münster stands out with its own St Paul's Cathedral, which combines Gothic and Romanesque architecture, as well as with the Gothic town hall and the medieval church of St Lambert. There is also a little something for all tourists coming from Malaga, as well as for every Picasso fan - a Pablo Picasso graphic art museum, which exhibits a collection of lithographs by the Malaga-born painter.

Another destination included in this summer's schedule is in the UK - Teesside, an area n in the north-east of England, which comprises the towns of Billingham, Middlesbrough, Redcar, Skelton-in-Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees and other urban centres near the banks of the River Tees.

Ryanair has opted for Malaga as the location where it will focus its growth in the Spanish market. The airline is adding two more aircraft to those based in the city during the summer of 2024, making a total of 18. This will create 60 new jobs, bringing the total number of Ryanair positions at Malaga Airport to about 500. "Malaga is a key airport for Ryanair. It is in the 'Top 5' in Spain and our aim is to continue expanding. We currently have a 30% share of business in the facility and the aim is to grow again in the winter."

Seating offer

Cabrera stated that there will be 5.3 million seats available to and from the Costa del Sol during this coming high season, flying passengers to and from the 91 destinations. The planned schedule exceeds last year's historic one by 5%. "This summer, we will once again make history in Malaga - an airport set to grow more than the national average. We expect to handle 60 million passengers this year, which means between 2 or 3% more. The Costa del Sol will be above this rate of growth," said Cabrera.

Cabrera's statement has shed some light on a more positive future, following the decision to reduce seats by a total of 800,000 (a decrease of 18%) - a measure that concerns those Spanish regional airports that have less than three million passengers. The reason behind this decision are Aena's airport taxes. "Malaga will not be affected, as it is one of the company's top destinations," said Cabrera, which establishes Malaga Airport as one of the facilities with the highest capacity to grow.