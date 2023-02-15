Ryanair boosts operations on the Costa del Sol this summer The airline, offering more seats than ever on flights to and from Malaga Airport, is adding six new destinations and has increased frequencies on 25 routes

Irish airline Ryanair, which carries the largest number of passengers from Malaga Airport, is planning its biggest operation onthe Costa del Sol this summer. Elena Cabrera, Ryanair’s country manager for Spain and Portugal, said that during the high season the airline will offer flights from the Malaga Airport to 84 destinations in Europe, including six new cities, and will increase frequencies on 25 routes. The number of seats available will go up to 4.8 million, 23 per cent more than last year.

From April, Malaga Airport will offer direct flights to Belfast; Newquay; Bremen; Paderborn in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia; Frankfurt Hahn Airport, near Lautzenhausen; and Gdansk. Flights will run three times a week to Belfast, while the other new destinations will be connected to the Costa del Sol twice weekly.

In addition, the Irish airline is planning more frequent flights on 25 routes, including Barcelona, Milan Bergamo, Marseille, Marrakech, London and Ibiza.

Cabrera said: "The outlook is very positive. Last summer was very good. We had 15 per cent more passengers than before the pandemic and this winter we have exceeded all expectations. People are eager to travel.”

Ryanair is launching a special offer of seats with fares from 29.99 euros for travel between April and October this year. These must be booked before midnight on 17 February at www.ryanair.com.