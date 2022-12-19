Ryanair adds new route between Costa del Sol and German airport from April next year The airline says there will be two flights a week from Malaga Airport to the new destination during the summer, and three a week from Alicante and Palma de Mallorca

Low-cost airline Ryanair has announced that it will operate a route between Malaga and the German airport of Paderborn Lippstadt from next April, and will be operating two flights a week throughout the summer season.

The airport is convenient for the Ostwestfalen-Lippe area in the Westfalia region and is about 18 kilometres from the town of Paderborn.

Ryanair will also be operating routes to the same airport from Alicante and Palma de Mallorca three times a week.

Elena Cabrera, the airline’s country manager for Spain and Portugal, says the company is delighted to be able to offer more options to its clients in Spain with these new German routes.

She also announced that there are bargains to be had for those who move fast: “Ryanair has introduced some offers for a limited time for clients looking for a bargain for their summer holidays, with fares from just 29.99 euros,” she said. Details can be found on the airline’s website.