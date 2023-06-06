Roman theatre in Malaga becomes second-most visited monument site in network of cultural spaces in Andalucía If the current trend continues, this year could register more than 400,000 visitors at the thousand-year-old theatre in the city centre

View of the Roman theatre in Malaga, one of the most visited sites in the RECA network in Andalucía.

The Roman theatre in Malaga city centre is the second most-visited site in the RECA network of cultural spaces of Andalucía, after the Alhambra in Granada.

The archaeological marvel in Calle Alcazabilla received 111,276 visitors in the first three months of the year, according to statistics from the Junta's Ministry of Culture, making it the second-most visited monumental and archaeological site in the RECA network of cultural spaces of Andalucía.

The Roman theatre is experiencing a growing interest in 2023 as the cradle of the imperial civilisation in the city with visitator numbers rising month by month. March, the last one counted, was the most popular with 41,157 people.

Figures in the first three months of this year already account for 30% of last year's total number of visitors (361,332 people). If the current trend continues, this year could see more than 400,000 visitors at the thousand-year-old theatre in Malaga.

The news comes as tourism experts notice an overall growth in visits to monumental spaces, which in the first quarter of the year surpassed the million visitor mark (1,083,373), representing an increase of 29.8% over the same period last year.

According to these statistics, the Alhambra and the Generalife, with 524,008 tickets, was the most popular site in Andalucía. After the Roman theatre in Malaga, third place is held by the Cordoba Synagogue in the Jewish Quarter of the city, which also exceeded 100,000 visits.