Young man in ICU with serious spinal injury after jumping from the rocks into the sea at Peñón del Cuervo Malaga city council has not banned the practice despite a number of accidents of this type in the past, so the Local Police are unable to stop people doing it

A 24-year-old man is seriously injured and in intensive care unit at Malaga’s Regional Hospital after jumping from a rock into the sea at the Peñón del Cuervo beach. Doctors say he is unable to move his legs and they are not yet able to say whether the injury will be permanent.

The accident happened on Saturday, when the man, who is from North Africa, was on an excursion with a group of refugees from Malaga. He is said to have hit his head on the seabed and was knocked semi-conscious. His companions rescued him from the water and placed him on the sand, and two doctors who also happened to be on the beach at the time attended to him while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Malaga city council has not prohibited people from jumping off rocks into the sea, despite there having been some very serious accidents in the past, so the Local Police are not able to stop them.

In Nerja, on the other hand, the local authority has banned it and fines of up to 1,500 euros can be imposed on those who fail to comply. Nevertheless, even that does not deter all beach users: in June a 19-year-old died after jumping ten metres from the Pico del Tarzán on Burriana beach. He is believed to have drowned after being knocked out from the impact with the water.