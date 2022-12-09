Malaga Marathon and other events mean road closures in the city this weekend The road race and several other events in the city will cause route changes to the EMT bus service

One of the most eagerly awaited races in Malaga city, the Generali Malaga Marathon, takes place on Sunday.

However, road closures will be in place from Saturday 10 December at 8pm due to the filming of the series 'Los Farad'. This will effect the entire Paseo del Parque road from 8pm on Saturday until the end of the marathon on Sunday at 4pm. And the General Torrijos roundabout, at the eastern end of the Paseo del Parque road, will be closed from 4pm on Saturday until the end of the marathon.

On Sunday the marathon will lead to interruptions, or diversions, to several EMT bus routes. Details of these changes will be published from today (Friday) on the website, www.emtmalaga.es, and on the EMT mobile app.