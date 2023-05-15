US reservations to Andalusian destinations soar by 52.5% this summer The new United Airlines direct flight linking New York and Malaga is the main driver bringing a lot more tourists from the United States to the region this peak holiday season

The New York flights are already being promoted on the approach to Malaga Airport.

Malaga and New York will be linked by a direct flight at the end of this month, joining the two destinations with just a six hour journey in the air.

The new connection, operated twice a week by United Airlines, has become a key factor in boosting the arrival of American tourists to Andalucian destinations this summer.

A report on travel trends in the USA for the high summer season, published recently by government's Turespaña tourism board, shows bookings from the USA to Andalucía have increased by 52.5% compared to last summer. The region is the second destination in Spain with the highest increase after Catalonia, where travel bookings have risen by 54.5%.

The Turespaña report points out that "the volume of bookings from the USA to Spain has increased by 21.9% compared to those made last year", made possible by 23 flight routes for 2023 linking the USA and Spain.

Americans are eager to see the world again after two years of limitations on travel during the pandemic. Leading industry publications report that 43% are prioritising luxury travel with an average annual spend of $4,677. They also highlight the increase in travel to capitals and cities rich in culture, with art events, music and cultural festivals.

Millenials are also driving demand for travel to outdoor destinations and wellness tourism, with an interest to be immersed in nature.

"The priorities of US tourists visiting Europe this year are focused on historical and cultural heritage (30%), activities in cities (art and nightlife), nature, active tourism, luxury shopping (2.2%), gastronomic experiences (23%) and commemoration of historical events," tourism publications added.

Spain is positioned as the fourth most popular travel destination in Europe. Nearly 20% consider Spain as a favourite for travel and 2.1% include it in their next plans.

According to the report, the US tourist market will reach and exceed pre-pandemic demand for travel this year and in 2024. Spanish destinations welcomed 2.8 million American tourists last year compared to the record figure of 3.3 million in 2019.