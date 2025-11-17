Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Rescue operation launched on Malaga beach: man claims he was thrown into the sea from breakwater after being robbed

Two National Police officers bravely entered the water to rescue the victim, who was showing signs of hypothermia

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 17 November 2025, 16:30

The National Police and Spain's maritime rescue service saved a man's life at La Malagueta beach in Malaga on Saturday morning, after receiving a call alerting them to a boat in distress.

The emergency services received the alert around 7.30am. The police, the maritime rescue service and the fire brigade were mobilised to the scene.

When they arrived, they didn't find any boat. However, they did spot a man in the sea calling for help. Two police officers entered the water and pulled him to the shore.

The man, who was still wearing clothes, told the police that he had fallen asleep on a breakwater. According to his account, at some point, two strangers approached and attacked him, their objective being to rob him, after which they threw him into the water.

An emergency medical team attended to the man, but whether he was taken to hospital remains unknown.

The National Police are still investigating the incident.

