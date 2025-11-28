Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work on the escalators. A.C.
Repair work starts on escalators at Malaga Airport station

The escalators at the train station on the C-1 Cercanías line have been out of order for months

Ignacio Lillo

Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:37

It has been one of the most frequent complaints from people using Malaga Airport over the last year, and has led to scenes that have little to do with the Costa del Sol's aims to improve quality and accessibility, with elderly people dragging large suitcases up stairs.

Finally, this week work has begun to repair the escalators at the train station on the C-1 Cercanías line. A full upgrade is being carried out and work is expected to last until March next year. The lifts still operate but can be overcrowded.

