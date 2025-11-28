Repair work starts on escalators at Malaga Airport station

Ignacio Lillo Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:37 Share

It has been one of the most frequent complaints from people using Malaga Airport over the last year, and has led to scenes that have little to do with the Costa del Sol's aims to improve quality and accessibility, with elderly people dragging large suitcases up stairs.

Finally, this week work has begun to repair the escalators at the train station on the C-1 Cercanías line. A full upgrade is being carried out and work is expected to last until March next year. The lifts still operate but can be overcrowded.