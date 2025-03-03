Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Monday, 3 March 2025, 11:11 Compartir

The Sociedad Económica de Amigos del País is hosting two concerts by renowned Irish guitarist Simon Taylor organised by the Círculo Malagueño de la Guitarra and the Círculo Cultural Irlandés Jorge Campbell de Málaga, which will take place on Thursday 6 and Friday 7 March, at 7pm in the Sociedad Económica de Amigos del País auditorium (Salón de Actos) on Plaza de la Constitución in Malaga. The concerts are free to attend.

Simon Taylor was born in Dublin, studied guitar in London and later attended masterclasses with leading international artists, including an international music course in Compostela. He has performed in Ireland, the UK, Spain, France, Iceland and the USA, and his concerts have been broadcast on Irish radio and television.

He has recorded Irish, Spanish and South American music and directed the Irish Guitar Society of Dublin for many years. He is also co-founder of the first Dublin International Guitar Festival which took place in 1986 with José Antonio Sierra, Director of the Spanish/Cervantes Cultural Institute in Dublin.

Producer on BBC Radio 3 of a documentary on Andrés Segovia made in his home town of Linares, and of a series of programmes on Spanish music and culture presented by leading Irish writer Colm Toibín.

Since his retirement as executive director of the National Concert Hall in Dublin, Taylor is enjoying a return to his musical interests as a solo classical guitar performer, currently serving on a number of boards and judging music festivals and competitions.

The programme for the two concerts is:

H. Villa-Lobos (1887-1959) Preludes 1, 3, 5

Mauro Giuliani (1789-1829) Variations on Irish airs: 1. The Last Rose of Summer; 2. Garryowen

M. Llobet (1878-1938) - Catalan Folk songs: El testament d’Amelia; El Noi de la Mare; Plany; Canço del Lladre

I. Albeniz (1860-1909): Granada; Rumores de la Caleta

Gary Ryan (b.1969): Lough Caragh

Agustin Barrios Mangore (1885-1944): Vals Op.8 No.3 - Julia Florida; Barcarola - Vals Op.8 No.4 ]