Renfe launches flash sale of seven-euro tickets on Malaga-Madrid high-speed rail route

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 14 November 2025, 11:39

Spain's railway operator Renfe is launching seven-euro Avlo tickets for connections between Madrid, Malaga, Seville and Cordoba, among other cities. The tickets, which can be purchased for any trip until 28 February 2026, are on sale from 14 to 18 November.

The offer also includes travels between Madrid and Ciudad Real, Puertollano, Villanueva de Córdoba, Cordoba, Puente Genil and Antequera. The promotion has limited seats in both directions of the route available.

Extra options

In addition, passengers who purchase these tickets can add extra services and complements, such as change and cancellation insurance, seat selection, extra luggage or travelling with a pet. Among other advantages, passengers who are part of the Más Renfe Plata, Oro or Platino programmes will be able to access the lounges at stations and wait for their train in a comfortable setting.