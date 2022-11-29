Rafa Nadal and Antonio Banderas promote Malaga for Expo 2027 Malaga put forward its project to host Expo 2027 before the Bureau International des Expositions assembly that will vote next June

Rafa Nadal during his speech at the presentation to the General Assembly of the BIE in Paris. / SUR

On Monday 28 November, Malaga put forward its project to host Expo 2027 before the forum of delegates at the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris. This was the city´s second presentation, after one that took place last June.

Malaga is competing against the cities of Bloomington, United States, Phuket, Thailand, Belgrade, Serbia and San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina to host the international exhibition.

The presentation, mainly in English and French, was directed by the journalist María Casado, who has been linked to Malaga in recent years for her professional connection with the theatrical projects of Antonio Banderas.

In a video, the famous actor said that Malaga is the perfect place to "be happy" but also to host an international exhibition due to its communication infrastructure and its hotels and cultural facilities.

"When I decided to return to Malaga it was because I believe in its enormous potential," Banderas said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, said that the Spanish government "guarantees the financial viability of the Expo" and added that Malaga has "an economic dynamism" that makes him "convinced" that it has all that is needed to host the prestigious event.

Also appearing by video was the tennis player Rafa Nadal, who recalled that Spain hosted the Olympics in 1992. "We are capable of organising major events," Nadal said while referencing the recent hosting of the Davis Cup in Malaga. "Malaga is ready to host the Expo in 2027," Nadal said.