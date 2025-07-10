International hotel chain's first hotel in Malaga city gets planning green light

Pilar Martínez Malaga Thursday, 10 July 2025, 21:04 Compartir

The arrival in Malaga of the international Radisson hotel chain, owned by Chinese group Ji Jiang, is getting closer and closer. The project for a four-star hotel with 102 rooms, located on Calle Trinidad received a building permit from the municipal urban planning department in mid-June.

The chain intends to open this new establishment in the second quarter of 2027. The "daring and suggestive" hotel will operate under the Radisson RED brand. The project includes a restaurant and bar on the ground floor and another on the rooftop, as well as a swimming pool on the third floor with views of the historic centre. It will also be equipped with multifunctional spaces for meetings and events, a gym and a wellness area.

"The hotel will provide fun experiences with innovative design in one of Spain's fastest growing urban tourist destinations. Famous for its exciting art scene, rich history and cosmopolitan atmosphere, Malaga is the ideal location for the Radisson Red brand's distinctive and original approach to hospitality," said the group, which has more than 1,300 hotels in 95 countries with 221,000 rooms and more than 70,000 employees.

Omer Crystal, CEO and managing partner of Israeli investor group White Spain - the group that owns the land on which the property is to be built - said that "after conducting an exhaustive study of the future needs of the city's hotel sector and initiating a public tender process to select the ideal operator for a new exclusive, bespoke urban hotel, we are delighted to announce the arrival of Radisson RED in Malaga". He stated that the brand had stood out among the 18 candidates that had submitted proposals, proving "to be the perfect choice to enhance the city's hotel offering" . "This new hotel will not only introduce a higher level of quality and innovation to Malaga's tourism sector, but will also create jobs and contribute substantially to the local economy, which will endorse the city's bright future," said Crystal.

In recent years, White has acquired a number of plots and buildings in the heart of the city and its immediate surroundings to develop tourist and residential accommodation businesses. In July 2023, SUR reported that, in addition to the plots between numbers 26 and 32 on Calle Trinidad, where the construction of an 80-room hostel was planned, the group had purchased the plot at number 34 to build a four-star hotel.