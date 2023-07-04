Quera jewellery chain is looking for staff ahead of opening their first shop in Malaga The family business born in Girona plans to employ 12 people in the new store that will open in Calle Larios

The esteemed Spanish jewellery brand, Quera, has started recruiting ahead of opening its first store in Malaga city.

The family business born in Girona plans to hire 12 people to fill roles across its sales department, administration and technical service. The business is looking for sales assistants, offering a salary between 22,000 and 29,000 euros gross per year. Candidates are required to have at least two years of experience in the sector, with a higher degree and an advanced level in Spanish, French and English.

"We offer a stable and growing project, 40 hours a week, training by the company in product, brands and languages. The training will take place in Girona during November 2023," they said.

As previously reported by SUR, the new jewellery shop will be located at Calle Larios 4 and will have more than 650 square metres of floor space, making it one of the largest in the city. The shop will open its doors in December and will have shop windows on three streets; Marqués de Larios, Dr. Manuel Pérez Bryan and Plaza de las Flores.

The store will have two floors. On the ground floor there will be several personalised spaces dedicated to the finest Swiss watch brands. The first floor, located above the main entrance, "will be an explosion of natural light with large exterior openings that will illuminate a unique jewellery space where the latest creations from Quera's own atelier will be displayed, combined with major Italian and international jewellery brands". Quera Malaga will also have its own watchmaking workshop onsite.

More than 130 years of experience

Quera is a jewellery and watchmaker's store with more than 130 years of history and six generations of the same family at the helm. It currently has two boutiques in Girona and Alicante, although it operates throughout the country through its online store. Its opening in Malaga city comes as part of the company's expansion across Spain.

The history of the jewellery shop dates back to 1887, when Pere Quera Bosch opened a small silverware and repair shop on Carrer Argenteria in Girona, the same premises where they operate today.

The company is now run by the fifth and sixth generation of the Quera family, who have taken over from the last generation, bringing a modern twist to the business while maintaining the spirit and philosophy of their predecessors.