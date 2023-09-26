Spain's Queen Letizia to attend human trafficking and exploitaton conference in Malaga this week

Europa Press Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Queen Letizia will pay a visit to Malaga this week and has a busy schedule ahead during her trip to the province.

The royal will participate in an international conference on human trafficking and take part in discussions about strategies to abolish sexual exploitation. It will be held in the Edgar Neville auditorium at the Diputación provincial authority's headquarters in Malaga city.

The first debate will focus on the need for education to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. While a second debate will go into detail about international cooperation in combatting the issue.

Spain is the most popular country in Europe and the third in the world for prostitution, with women the main victims of human trafficking. A total of 1,180 victims of trafficking and exploitation were released by state security forces in the country in 2022.

Queen Letizia's visit to the province comes after Queen Emeritus Doña Sofía attended a conference on neurodegenerative diseases in Malaga last week. And King Felipe VI attended the closing ceremony of Solheim Cup on Sunday at Finca Cortesin in Casares, after Team Europe sealed a dramatic victory against the United States in the most prestigious tournament in women's golf.