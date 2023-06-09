Qatar Airways resumes direct summer flights between Malaga and Doha Passengers from the Costa del Sol will be able to easily connect with more than 160 destinations worldwide such as Bali, Bangkok, Maldives, Manila, Phuket, Singapore or Zanzibar, through Hamad International Airport

Pilar Martínez Malaga

Qatar Airways has resumed direct flights between Malaga and the Qatari capital of Doha.

It's the fifth year where the carrier has operated the flights during the summer, with three flights leaving for Doha every week between 2 June and until 11 September. The flights operate every Monday, Friday and Sunday.

Qatar Airways started flying from Malaga-Costa del Sol airport on 13 June in 2018, and even though flights were interrupted during the pandemic, they resumed in 2021 when travel restrictions were lifted.

"We are delighted to celebrate another great year of flights between Doha and Malaga," Qatar Airways Vice President of European sales, Eric Odone, said.

"This service offers travellers from Spain seamless connectivity to Qatar Airways' global route network to more than 160 destinations worldwide via the Middle East's best airport, Hamad International Airport. Whether travelling for leisure or business, passengers can enjoy unrivalled service in the sky."

The company said that the most popular destinations for travellers from Malaga are Bali (Indonesia), Bangkok (Thailand), Kuwait city (Kuwait), Manila (Philippines), Phuket (Thailand), Singapore (Singapore) and Jakarta (Indonesia).

"Qatar Airways is renowned for offering its passengers its award-winning travel experience, which includes a la carte entertainment, gourmet cuisine and exceptional service. With the route from Malaga, passengers from Andalucía enjoy an impeccable and luxurious journey," Odone said.

With the route on the Costa del Sol, the airline, which has been named Airline of the Year at the World Airlines Awards 2022, now operates from three Spanish airports. It operates 18 weekly flights from Madrid; another two daily flights from Barcelona and the three weekly flights from Malaga.