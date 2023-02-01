Qatar Airways set to resume direct summer flights between Malaga and Doha Passengers from the Costa del Sol will be able to easily connect with destinations in the airline's global network, such as Bali, Bangkok, Maldives, Manila, Phuket, Singapore or Zanzibar, among many others, through Hamad International Airport, named the 'Best Airport in the World'

Malaga Airport will once again have direct flights with the Qatari capital Doha starting on 2 June. Qatar Airways will resume the route during the summer, for the fifth time, and will operate it four times a week until 11 September.

The company has revealed that it will fly from Malaga on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing from the Costa del Sol airport at 3.45pm and arriving in Doha at 11.45 pm (local time). In the case of flights departing from Qatar, they are scheduled to depart at 7.50am and will arrive at Malaga Airport at 2.15pm.

Smaïl Boudjennah, director of Qatar Airways in Western Europe, said that "it is great news to be able to resume our route to Malaga for another year during the summer of 2023. Spain is a very important destination and having four connections a week during the summer season is always a source of pride for us, and even more so this year, when we celebrate the fifth anniversary of this connection between Malaga and Doha”.

In addition, the airline has highlighted that this connectivity allows international travellers to visit the Costa del Sol and discover everything that Malaga has to offer, "a unique destination to enjoy the summer months". Similarly, passengers from Malaga and Andalucía will be able to travel to destinations in the Qatar Airways global network, such as Bali, Bangkok, Maldives, Manila, Phuket, Singapore or Zanzibar, among many others, through Hamad International Airport (HIA). in Doha, which has been named ‘Best Airport in the World’.

Malaga again joins the network of Spanish destinations with direct connections to Doha. Qatar Airways flies throughout the year from Madrid and Barcelona.