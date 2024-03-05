Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of the protest group against the hotel next to the lighthouse. Moreno
Protest group against Malaga port skyscraper appeals for funds to go to court
Planning

Protest group against Malaga port skyscraper appeals for funds to go to court

A campaign has been launched online to raise the money needed to file an appeal against the approval of the project within a month and a half

Ignacio Lillo

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 15:15

Compartir

A group of local people against the skyscraper hotel planned for Malaga Port has launched an online campaign to raise funds to fight the project in court. Defendamos Nuestro Horizonte (Defend Our Horizon) wants to raise 30,000 euros on a crowdfunding site and has appealed to members of the public who share concerns about the project funded by Qatari investors to help them fight the plans in a 'contentious-administrative' court.

The group has a month and a half (until 19 April) to present its case, which would be the second appeal against the approval of the project, after proceedings were already started by the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Telmo, an organisation formed by prestigious individuals from the worlds of art and architecture.

The crowdfunding campaign is being coordinated by Malaga university lecturer Isabel Ruiz Mora, who said that in the first few hours after it was launched on Monday morning on Goteo.org it had already raised 1,800 euros.

With the "financial support of the people", the group will start the legal proceedings to stop the luxury hotel "which has a huge impact on the bay, on the surroudings, on the landscape of our city, its historical heritage and our beloved lighthouse".

"Everyone can take part with contributions that we have predesigned and which come with rewards, but each person can do their bit to say no to the skyscraper," said Ruiz Mora.

Matías Mérida, a professor in Regional Geographic Analysis at Malaga University, is the coordinator of the legal action. "If we are successful and raise sufficient funds we will file a contentious-administrative appeal against the modification of the Plan Especial del Puerto [planning regulations that allow the skyscraper], recently approved by the city hall," he said. The proceedings could take between one and three years.

The group's legal arguments against the approval of the modification are based on the possible breach of the Andalusian planning law, the ports law and environmental legislation and a violation of historical heritage.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derelict Benalmádena hotel complex to be demolished after 16 years of abandonment
  2. 2 Maria Branyas, the oldest living person in the world, celebrates her 117th birthday in Spain
  3. 3 Malaga takes a tough stance over tourist rentals in the city
  4. 4 This is the 'water highway' that could put an end to the drought crisis in the northern part of Malaga province
  5. 5 This is the outlet in Malaga city offering Amazon returns that drop in price every day
  6. 6 Police in Spain bust gang that exported marijuana from Malaga to the UK and Netherlands
  7. 7 Man accused of falsely claiming his Maserati was stolen on Costa del Sol cleared of charges
  8. 8 Record-breaking 12,000-euro beef carcass destined for eastern strip of the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Wheat gluten steaks and lentil sausages: Malaga's first vegan 'butcher' opens
  10. 10 Major optical chain in Spain joins forces with charity to help find cure for Type 1 diabetes

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad