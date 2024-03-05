Protest group against Malaga port skyscraper appeals for funds to go to court

Ignacio Lillo Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 15:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

A group of local people against the skyscraper hotel planned for Malaga Port has launched an online campaign to raise funds to fight the project in court. Defendamos Nuestro Horizonte (Defend Our Horizon) wants to raise 30,000 euros on a crowdfunding site and has appealed to members of the public who share concerns about the project funded by Qatari investors to help them fight the plans in a 'contentious-administrative' court.

The group has a month and a half (until 19 April) to present its case, which would be the second appeal against the approval of the project, after proceedings were already started by the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Telmo, an organisation formed by prestigious individuals from the worlds of art and architecture.

The crowdfunding campaign is being coordinated by Malaga university lecturer Isabel Ruiz Mora, who said that in the first few hours after it was launched on Monday morning on Goteo.org it had already raised 1,800 euros.

With the "financial support of the people", the group will start the legal proceedings to stop the luxury hotel "which has a huge impact on the bay, on the surroudings, on the landscape of our city, its historical heritage and our beloved lighthouse".

"Everyone can take part with contributions that we have predesigned and which come with rewards, but each person can do their bit to say no to the skyscraper," said Ruiz Mora.

Matías Mérida, a professor in Regional Geographic Analysis at Malaga University, is the coordinator of the legal action. "If we are successful and raise sufficient funds we will file a contentious-administrative appeal against the modification of the Plan Especial del Puerto [planning regulations that allow the skyscraper], recently approved by the city hall," he said. The proceedings could take between one and three years.

The group's legal arguments against the approval of the modification are based on the possible breach of the Andalusian planning law, the ports law and environmental legislation and a violation of historical heritage.