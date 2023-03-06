Price of a room in shared property has jumped by 100 euros a month in three years Malaga becomes the seventh most expensive city in Spain for room rents

According to a recent report published by Fotocasa, sharing a property in Andalucía costs, on average, 327 euros per month, an increase of 37% compared to five years ago and a rise of more than 40% compared to 2015. The director of studies at Fotocasa, María Matos, explains that this is the biggest increase in the price of rooms in shared properties since records began.

Idealista's figures raise the average price of renting a room in Malaga to 350 euros in 2022, which represents an increase of 20% compared to a year earlier, while Pisos.com, has an average of close to 365 euros.

These figures make Malaga the seventh most expensive Spanish city to rent a room, behind Barcelona, Madrid, San Sebastián, Palma de Mallorca and others.

Andrés García, from Smith Capital, who specialises in renting shared apartments, explains that room prices in Malaga range between 300 and 500 euros per month, depending on its characteristics and location, although he also points out that prices can reach up to 600 or 700 euros.

According to figures from Pisos.com, 18 to 25-year-olds represent 51% of the total rental market. People between the ages of 26 and 35 make up 30%, while people between 36 and 45, represent 11%. Ferrán Font, director of studies at Pisos.com, explains that the idea of sharing a room is beginning to spread to a wider age group, to people between 45 and 60.

Malaga is, according to figures from Pisos.com, the province with the seventh most shared properties on offer, behind Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, Granada, and Alicante. It represents about 4% of the total supply in Spain.