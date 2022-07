Port's hotel tower clears planning hurdle Funded by Qatari money, the building will stand at 116 metres and will sit on the esplanade of the Levante dock

Friday, 15 July 2022, 12:29

Malaga's Urban Planning department has approved the Torre del Puerto project in the city - a luxury 116-metre-high hotel development, funded by Qatari money, planned on the esplanade of the Levante dock. Now the plan must go to a full council meeting and, if it gets the green light, it will then be forwarded to Madrid for consideration by government officials before being passed to the Cabinet for the final decision.