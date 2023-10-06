Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Port of Malaga registers biggest national drop in cargo traffic although number of cruise passengers is up
Economy

One logistics company ceasing its logistical operations in Malaga has caused the slump in freight movements, but there are still positive signs at the city port

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Friday, 6 October 2023, 15:41

Malaga port has registered the biggest drop in cargo traffic in Spain, new figures show, but authorities hope it will be made up for by an increase in cruise ship passengers

During the first eight months of the year, the overall freight traffic in Malaga fell by 1.6 million tonnes (54%), making it the biggest drop nationally. Solid and liquid bulk cargo and general cargo also recorded the worst national performance, with a 55% drop, figures show.

General cargo fell between January and September by 75%. In the case of containerised general cargo, the figure fell by 90%. Goods in transit disappeared from the port map, with a 99% drop. Another notable drop, the second worst figure of the national ports, was for cars as merchandise (51.8%).

Logistics company MSC ceasing its operations in the city largely contributed to the drop in cargo traffic. The MSC operation consisted mainly of bringing containers on large ships for other ships to pick up.

Positive sign

Despite the poor freight statistics the port authority is confident the year will end on a high as cruise ship passenger numbers continue to grow. Port authority president Carlos Rubio said so far this year 527,069 passengers have passed through the port which represents an improvement of 28% year-on-year. And the number is better than that of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

