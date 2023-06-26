Policeman injured after mother and daughter find a burglar inside their home in Malaga A 20-year-old woman alerted the 092 Local Police number and gave a running commentary over the phone while officers raced to her address

It was an early morning call to the 092 police number. On the other end of the phone, a 20-year-old woman who was barely able to whisper said that her home had been broken into while she and her mother were asleep.

According to what she told the police officer who answered the call, an intruder had even entered her room, but she pretended to sleep while they went through her belongings looking for valuables.

Then, apparently, when the officers went to the house, the alleged thief hid in the darkness and hit one of the officers on the head with a blunt object.

The incident happened on 15 June, at around 2.20am, in Avenida Jane Bowles, in Malaga city. Around that time, the young woman phoned 092 of the Local Police and, in a very low voice to avoid being overheard, warned that one or more people had broken into her home and that, from the bed, she could hear clearly how they were removing objects.

The police officer who answered the call tried to reassure her and remained on the phone while she told him about their movements in the house. During the call, a patrol raced to the house, finding the door ajar, with no signs of forced entry.

In a statement, the Local Police said the officers entered the house, which was completely dark, and began to search the premises.

Until then, the young woman who had kept in contact with 092, hung up the call and warned her mother that someone had entered the house.

The police officers then entered the living room, where the alleged burglar, a 43-year-old, was located. He was lurking in the shadows to hide and suddenly hit one of the officers on the head using a blunt object, which led to a struggle.

The suspect, after momentarily breaking free, tried to escape through a window overlooking the street, but the other officer grabbed him by the leg.

Another group of Local Police officers went to the scene. According to police, the suspect grabbed a chair and threatened police, before he was finally restrained.

During the initial inspection of the scene, police officers found that there were bags in different rooms, as well as open drawers and cupboards and a large amount of belongings scattered on the floor. They also saw that one of the windows overlooking the street was open and next to it was a clothesline, which led them to suspect that the man had entered the house by climbing in from the street.

According to police, the suspect has a long police record, with more than 30 arrests, most of them for robberies with force and robberies with violence.

The police officers who intervened required medical assistance at a hospital for their injuries. The investigation is still open, with the possibility that the man may not have acted alone.