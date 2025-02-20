Police sniff out gang that stole perfumes worth 200,000 euros and arrest four people in Malaga

Malaga police investigators have dismantled and detained a criminal organisation that stole 200,000 euros worth of perfume products from various distributors. The gang, which operated in the western part of Malaga city, carried out their thefts by breaking into warehouses using a method that aroused no suspicion.

According to sources, the thieves would manage to empty storage spaces in just a few seconds. While not exclusively, perfumes and cosmetic products were among their main targets.

The investigation was launched by the city's west district police. Officers discovered a Romanian criminal organisation that had also been active in Madrid and Valencia. After identifying the four suspects, investigators arrested them and handed them over to the courts.

This case continues the run of successful operations led by the Spanish police forces. A few weeks ago, the National Police dismantled another group of thieves, this time of Albanian nationality, who had carried out a wave of thefts in the eastern area of Malaga city during the Christmas season. The investigation was initiated after the police detected an increase in the number of complaints in the area of Miraflores del Palo and Cerrado de Calderón, particularly between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. It was clear that the perpetrators were taking advantage of the celebrations, dinners out and trips to other provinces that usually take place during this time of year.

The modus operandi was similar to that of the most recent case involving perfumes. The burglars would gain access to the dwellings by climbing through windows and sliding doors, usually in detached houses, although there were also some cases on the first floors of buildings, at a time when they were empty. They always struck when the residences were empty, hence why no inhabitants saw them.

The investigators discovered evidence that linked the group of burglars to a dozen burglaries in the area.