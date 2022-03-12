Police investigate violent death of homeless foreigner on Malaga promenade Initial inquiries suggest that the man died after being hit on the head with a rock

The area where the body was found, cordoned off by the National Police. / MIGUE FERNÁNDEZ

National Police officers have opened an investigation in the violent death of a man on a Malaga promenade this Saturday morning. SUR sources have confirmed the victim is a homeless foreigner of about 40 years of age.

The alarm was raised at around 7.10am, when several people called the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room to alert them that there was a man lying on the ground, in a large pool of blood. The body was found in the public toilet area that is closest to the La Malagueta area. The first investigations suggest that he died from blows the head, possibly with a rock.

The 112 control centre mobilised the Local and National Police, as well as paramedics, but the latter could only certify the death of the man, according to SUR sources.

Mattress

National Police officers immediately took over the investigation, and homicide and forensic officers cordoned off the area where they collected numerous pieces of evidence from the scene. There was also a mattress that the deceased may have been sleeping on, as well as food scraps and scattered clothing belongings.

The body of the deceased was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, where an autopsy will be performed. The data from the forensic examination will provide information to the open police investigation to help clarify what happened on the promenade.