Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Police identify one of main organisers of illegal street races on the Costa who could face a hefty fine of 30,001 to 600,000 euros
Road safety

Police identify one of main organisers of illegal street races on the Costa who could face a hefty fine of 30,001 to 600,000 euros

The investigation discovered that the dangerous events were held not only in different parts of Malaga city, but also in Alhaurín de la Torre, Cártama, and Benalmádena

Juan Cano

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 18:35

Compartir

One of the alleged main organisers of the illegal street races in Malaga has been identified by the city's Local Police. Officers of the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP), who specialise in the investigation of social media have accused the 19-year-old male of a serious violation of the public safety law.

Cyber experts, both from the GIP and from the Accident and Attested Investigation Group (GIAA) of the Malaga force, have spent years collecting videos uploaded to social networks, whose viewing and study has led to a multitude of investigations for crimes against road safety that have led to firm convictions in many cases.

In one investigation, GIP agents managed to fully identify the main organiser of a group from an instant messaging application with almost 1,000 members in which these street races were organised.

Related news

The modus operandi of the organiser consisted of sending the locations in the group just moments before the illegal activity. The group also allowed members to relocate and resume activity in the event of a police patrol showing up.

According to the Local Police, the young man carried out surveys of the members of the group for the location and choice of locations. He was the sole administrator of the group.

At the street races, several accidents have already been reported in addition to reckless manoeuvres that endanger drivers, other road users, and the spectators that gather to watch the souped-up cars without any protective barriers.

Related news

The police investigation discovered that the dangerous events were held not only in different parts of Malaga city, but also in Alhaurín de la Torre, Cártama, and Benalmádena. Local Police concluded that hundreds of people attended these meetings which took place without authorisation on public roads, in violation of the public safety laws.

Such serious road safety offences can be sanctioned with a fine of 30,001 to 600,000 euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Citrus farmers protest in Malaga: 'We would rather give them away than have them stolen from us'
  2. 2 New river trail is latest outdoor sports and leisure attraction in Benalmádena
  3. 3 The jewel of Peru's Navy sails into Malaga and wows the waiting crowds
  4. 4 Environmental group flags concerns about concrete basement and remodelling of beach bar near Fuengirola Castle
  5. 5 Four men arrested in Malaga province town after several failed attempts to kidnap same victim
  6. 6 Russian cake: Spain's well kept secret for 50 years
  7. 7 Hundreds of fish die after being trapped in mouth of Malaga's Guadalhorce river
  8. 8 Improvement works under way to double water pumping capacity between Malaga and western strip of Costa del Sol
  9. 9 This is the magical moment a rare albino deer was captured on video in a National Park in the south of Spain
  10. 10 Malaga targets luxury holiday sector at international tourism fair in Madrid

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad