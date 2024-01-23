Police identify one of main organisers of illegal street races on the Costa who could face a hefty fine of 30,001 to 600,000 euros

Juan Cano Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 18:35 | Updated 19:05h. Compartir Copiar enlace

One of the alleged main organisers of the illegal street races in Malaga has been identified by the city's Local Police. Officers of the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP), who specialise in the investigation of social media have accused the 19-year-old male of a serious violation of the public safety law.

Cyber experts, both from the GIP and from the Accident and Attested Investigation Group (GIAA) of the Malaga force, have spent years collecting videos uploaded to social networks, whose viewing and study has led to a multitude of investigations for crimes against road safety that have led to firm convictions in many cases.

In one investigation, GIP agents managed to fully identify the main organiser of a group from an instant messaging application with almost 1,000 members in which these street races were organised.

The modus operandi of the organiser consisted of sending the locations in the group just moments before the illegal activity. The group also allowed members to relocate and resume activity in the event of a police patrol showing up.

According to the Local Police, the young man carried out surveys of the members of the group for the location and choice of locations. He was the sole administrator of the group.

At the street races, several accidents have already been reported in addition to reckless manoeuvres that endanger drivers, other road users, and the spectators that gather to watch the souped-up cars without any protective barriers.

The police investigation discovered that the dangerous events were held not only in different parts of Malaga city, but also in Alhaurín de la Torre, Cártama, and Benalmádena. Local Police concluded that hundreds of people attended these meetings which took place without authorisation on public roads, in violation of the public safety laws.

Such serious road safety offences can be sanctioned with a fine of 30,001 to 600,000 euros.