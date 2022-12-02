Plans to open a WiZink Center, a multi-use space for events, in Malaga

The management of the WiZink Center in Madrid, one of the multi-purpose venues that organises the most events in the world, have set their sights on Malaga to develop a major project as part of their plans to extend their activity to other cities in the country.
On Wednesday, the president of Impulsa Eventos e Instalaciones, Javier Bartroli, the company that has been managing the Madrid venue since 2014, held a meeting with Malaga's mayor, Francisco de la Torre, to discuss the possible options for the WiZink Center's arrival in Malaga.