Plans to open a WiZink Center, a multi-use space for events, in Malaga It's part of their plans to expand their activity to other Spanish cities

The management of the WiZink Center in Madrid, one of the multi-purpose venues that organises the most events in the world, have set their sights on Malaga to develop a major project as part of their plans to extend their activity to other cities in the country.

On Wednesday, the president of Impulsa Eventos e Instalaciones, Javier Bartroli, the company that has been managing the Madrid venue since 2014, held a meeting with Malaga's mayor, Francisco de la Torre, to discuss the possible options for the WiZink Center's arrival in Malaga.