Image of the Hospital Regional Universitario. SUR
Bedbug or flea infestation in Malaga hospital affects almost 20 members of staff
Health

Bedbug or flea infestation in Malaga hospital affects almost 20 members of staff

The regional ministry of health says that it moved patients from the cardiology unit last Friday in order to fumigate the area

José Antonio Sau

José Antonio Sau

Malaga

Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 15:05

An infestation of bedbugs or fleas in the cardiology unit of the Hospital Regional Universitario in Malaga was declared last Thursday, 8 May. As of today, 17 healthcare workers have been infected as well.

"Of the 17, two are from the emergency department, while the rest work at the cardiology unit." Around 30 cardiology patients were moved from the first floor of B ward to the fourth floor of the A ward on Friday, in order for the fumigation process to be carried out. "We imagine that some of them have been taken back there and others will have been discharged," said Cristina Guerrero-Strachan - delegate of the nursing union (SATSE). The patients remained in the A ward over the weekend due to the toxic substances used during the cleansing process.

According to SATSE, the affected professionals went to a dermatologist who said that the bites on the arms and thorax were indicative of arthropods, fleas or bedbugs - insects that cause erythematous papules.

Guerrero-Strachan explained that it is important for cardiology patients to return to their unit as soon as possible, because some of them require continuous monitoring for heart rate and rhythm. "Several of them are given vasoactive drugs. But they were opening the ward today and some of them will have been discharged, while others will return to their ward," she said.

"This is yet another situation that nurses are experiencing due to insalubrity, which further highlights the lack of professionals. Today, on International Nurses' Day, we remember the importance of these professionals. We need more of them," Guerrero-Strachan said.

The Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of health said that the Hospital Regional "strictly follows the guidelines of the preventive medicine service and the controls established by the company specialised in disinsectisation".

