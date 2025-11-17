One of South America's most wanted drug lords arrested on the Costa del Sol

T. Nieva Malaga Monday, 17 November 2025, 14:12 Share

President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa announced on Sunday that Wilmer Chavarría Barré, known as 'Pipo', has been arrested on the Costa del Sol in Spain. The detainee is the leader of the Los Lobos cartel and one of the most wanted drug traffickers in South America. His arrest has been possible with the collaboration of the Ecuadorian and Spanish police forces.

'Pipo' faked his death in 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. He changed his identity to Danilo Fernández, born in Maracaibo, Venezuela, and hid in Europe, from where he continued to organise assassinations back in Ecuador. Noboa said that 'Pipo' "controlled illegal mining operations and managed drug routes together with the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel".

From Morocco

Spain's Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that 'Pipo' was arrested upon his arrival in Malaga from Morocco. He was initially detained for falsifying documents. According to the investigation, he maintained national and international links to contract attacks from Spain and intimidate the President of Ecuador in order to obstruct prison reforms.

"The organisation possesses terrorist capacity and external influence, as well as the ability to evade international justice," the ministry said. The Los Lobos network is linked to several recent car and drone bombings in Guayaquil (Ecuador).

In 2024, the US enacted sanctions against 'Pipo' and the cartel, which is considered to be the largest drug-trafficking organisation in Ecuador, in part due to its connections with the Mexican Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) and Sinaloa cartels.

In addition, Los Lobos have been accused of planning the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio after a rally in Quito on 9 August 2023. 'Pipo' also has a record, dating as far back as 2004, for robbery, illicit association, drug-trafficking, contract killings, terrorist attacks and prison massacres.

"We are chasing him in his own hell. That is what makes a difference, when there is a will to fight for your country," President Noboa said. "Today, the mafia is backing down. Today, Ecuador wins."