SUR journalist Pilar Martínez wins in the City of Malaga 2022 Awards Pilar, who is a regular contributor to SUR in English, is honoured alongside other winners in the business and sports sectors

Malaga city council announced its City of Malaga 2022 Awards last week for the categories of Tourism; Business and Commerce; Innovation and Technology; Sport; Culture; Solidarity; and Education and Environmental Sustainability.

The journalist Pilar Martínez, who specialises in tourism reporting for our sister newspaper Diario SUR and regularly contributes to the columns of SUR in English, won the award for "giving national and international visibility to the destination of Malaga". She has written for Diario SUR since 1991.

The award for Business and Commerce, was given to Mayoral. The awarding body said: "This company from Malaga, with more than 80 years of experience, is an example of the efforts made in terms of internationalisation and expansion of its facilities. What began as a small company dedicated to the production of socks and stockings is today a large group with an international character, a reference and representative of Spanish fashion throughout the world".

Felipe Romera, Managing Director of Malaga TechPark, won the City of Malaga Award for Innovation and Technology. The telecommunications engineer has presided over the centre since 1992, when it was called the Andalucía Technology Park. Created with eight companies and 130 workers; today it is home to more than 660 companies with a turnover of more than 2,300 million euros and 22,000 workers. The award recognises Romera's contribution to the creation of an ecosystem of technological innovation based on synergies between the park and the University of Malaga and the development of different models of technological innovation that have been exported to other locations and is recognised internationally.

The City of Malaga Sports Award, was won by Malaga karate player María Torres. The sportswoman is currently "one of the most important karate players on the international scene". She is the current World champion and second in the World Games, as well as having been nine times champion of Spain in different categories and in 2013 she won the bronze medal in the Junior World Championship. She is currently second in the world ranking.

Graphic designer Antonio Herráiz was honoured with the City of Malaga Award for Culture. Herráiz, now retired, is a highly recognised in the spheres of graphic design and advertising. He set up his studio in Malaga in 1994 and has participated as a teacher in the Master's Degree in Design and Multimedia Creation at the University of Malaga. “His stamp is part of the daily life of hundreds of thousands of people, as his works are the visual identity of companies and cultural institutions such as the Cervantes Theatre, the Municipal Heritage Museum and the Andalusian Centre of Letters,” the city hall said.

The City of Malaga Award for Solidarity, went to the Rapid Response Volunteer Development Group, formed in February 2021 by 15 social volunteer organisations in the city, with the support of the City Council's Participation Department, which is made up of more than 650 volunteers. This special volunteer network has played an important role during the pandemic, as well as in the distribution of humanitarian aid during the war in Ukraine.

The City of Malaga Education Award went to the Gaona and Martiricos secondary schools, which are celebrating their 175th anniversary. The Gaona school, inaugurated in 1846, partly moved to Martiricos in 1961. “Both schools have celebrated their 175th anniversary, reflecting the educational development and evolution of a society, a city and a country. Picasso, Severo Ochoa and Emilio Prados, among others, were educated in their classrooms,” the city hall said.

And the City of Malaga Award for Environmental Sustainability, was awarded to IUCN-MED, the International Union Centre for Mediterranean Cooperation.