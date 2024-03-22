In pictures: Netflix teases new blockbuster series of Kaos with gold statue of Zeus high above Malaga city

Sections
Highlight
Francisco Griñán
Malaga
Friday, 22 March 2024, 11:31
Compartir
After more than two years of filming, the first images of Netflix's production Kaos, a plot that adapts Greek mythology to the present day, have been released showcasing Malaga city.
A panoramic view of the city is shown, over which reigns a large golden statue of Zeus, as well as a silhouette of Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum, who will play the Greek king of the gods. Kaos, which will have eight episodes, has been created and written by Charlie Covell, directed by Georgi Banks-Davis and Produced by British company Sister, makers of the HBO hit Chernobyl. The series is a modern take on Greek and Roman mythology with themes of gender politics, power and life in hell.
The brief preview of just 30 seconds showcases popular locations in Malaga city, from a police station in Calle Lagunillas to an aerial view of the popular Parque del Sur neighbourhood. However, the most striking image is the panoramic view of Malaga with the sea in the background, in which a monumental statue of the almighty god Goldblum, who, after centuries of reign, is beginning to show signs of weakness, has been digitally added. In the series, the start of his divine crisis follows the discovery of a wrinkle on his forehead that provokes a neurosis worthy of Woody Allen, which leads him into a paranoia in which he sees threats everywhere, betrayals and his eventual future downfall.
Corrupt gods
Zeus won't be the only character with problems in the mythological series, as his brother and god of the underworld, Hades (played by David Thewlis), is also losing control of his dark domain. Meanwhile, the queen of the gods, Hera (played by Janet McTeer who starred in Ozark), sees her power colliding with the paranoia of her husband Zeus, who is on a cosmic collision course with his rebellious son Dionysus (played by Nabhaan Rizwan).
The instability of Olympus is mirrored on earth, where the people begin to grow impatient and demand change in the face of so much corruption from the ruling class. Especially after seeing that the god of the sea, Poseidon (played by Cliff Curtis), is more concerned with the size of his super yacht and where the next party will be than the well-being of humanity.
Netflix is yet to announce a release date for Kaos, but all eight episodes of the blockbuster are expected to come out this year.
In the series, Greece has been recreated in locations such as Valencia, Madrid, Almería, Cádiz, Jerez and Seville. However, most of the filming took place in Malaga, from Marbella to Vélez, with numerous scenes shot in Malaga city such as La Palmilla, Ciudad Jardín and the central streets of Parras, Carretería and Alameda de Colón, among others.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.