Homeless man arrested for beating another person who was sleeping rough in Malaga to death

The National Police have now solved the 2021 crime thanks to advances in the DNA analysis of evidence collected at the scene

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 17 November 2025, 17:47

Forensic experts and National Police officers have managed to identify the person who allegedly killed a homeless man in the city's Jardines de Picasso in Malaga back in November 2021. Thanks to DNA analysis, the investigation has concluded that the perpetrator was another homeless man, who apparently beat the victim to death while the latter was sleeping.

The incident happened on 30 November 2021. A passerby found the victim lying under a bench, still crying out in pain. The man was taken to hospital, but he died of the trauma he had suffered shortly afterwards.

Since then, the homicide unit of the provincial judicial police in Malaga has invested time in a "long, arduous and difficult investigation". The evidence collected by forensic experts were sent to the DNA biology laboratory in Granada, which identified possible suspects.

Initial hypothesis confirmed

The initial hypothesis has now been confirmed: both the victim and the perpetrator were homeless people. The latter attacked the former with a blunt object.

Thanks to scientific advances, the 56-year-old Spanish man was identified and arrested. According to the investigation, he has been homeless since he was a teenager.

The detainee was handed over to the judicial authorities on Friday, 14 November.

