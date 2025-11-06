Low-cost petrol station in Malaga ordered to temporarily close for lack of environmental authorisation

Chus Heredia Malaga Thursday, 6 November 2025, 14:52 Share

The controversial Petroprix petrol station in Churriana, on the outskirts of Malaga city, which has been the focus of significant local opposition, has been ordered to close for the time being. The town hall has ordered the temporary suspension of activity for failing to have the required environmental approvals in order.

According to a public statement issued by the environmental sustainability department, the company had received a conditional favourable rating resolution, subject to the submission of a certificate signed by the project’s supervising engineer, which would provide detailed evidence of compliance with environmental measures and conditions relating to gas emissions, soil and water pollution, the use of chemical products and the risk of accidents.

“As established in the aforementioned resolution dated 3 December 2024, it shall not take effect until these conditions have been duly met. Following a public complaint regarding light pollution, the environmental ratings and noise control section of the department has confirmed that, to date, the required documentation to obtain the final approval has not been submitted.”

Background

In this regard, Petroprix has been warned that, should it fail to comply with the requirement, closure will be ordered and proceedings will be initiated. In this respect, Law 7/2007 on the integrated environmental quality management (GICA) would classify this matter as a serious offence.

In this case, the PSOE raised the issue at the town hall following complaints from the residents of Los Rosales and Los Jazmines development. The Socialists claimed that 450 houses were affected at a distance of less than 50 metres.