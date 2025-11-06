Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a Petroprix petrol station. SUR
Environment

Low-cost petrol station in Malaga ordered to temporarily close for lack of environmental authorisation

The fuel service station has been the subject of ongoing protests by residents of the city's Churriana district

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 14:52

The controversial Petroprix petrol station in Churriana, on the outskirts of Malaga city, which has been the focus of significant local opposition, has been ordered to close for the time being. The town hall has ordered the temporary suspension of activity for failing to have the required environmental approvals in order.

According to a public statement issued by the environmental sustainability department, the company had received a conditional favourable rating resolution, subject to the submission of a certificate signed by the project’s supervising engineer, which would provide detailed evidence of compliance with environmental measures and conditions relating to gas emissions, soil and water pollution, the use of chemical products and the risk of accidents.

“As established in the aforementioned resolution dated 3 December 2024, it shall not take effect until these conditions have been duly met. Following a public complaint regarding light pollution, the environmental ratings and noise control section of the department has confirmed that, to date, the required documentation to obtain the final approval has not been submitted.”

Background

In this regard, Petroprix has been warned that, should it fail to comply with the requirement, closure will be ordered and proceedings will be initiated. In this respect, Law 7/2007 on the integrated environmental quality management (GICA) would classify this matter as a serious offence.

In this case, the PSOE raised the issue at the town hall following complaints from the residents of Los Rosales and Los Jazmines development. The Socialists claimed that 450 houses were affected at a distance of less than 50 metres.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol residents launch petition against plans for new homes just 40m from protected 16th century watchtower
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall approves rubbish tax amid protests
  3. 3 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  4. 4 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  5. 5 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  6. 6 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  7. 7 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  8. 8 Process begins to remove heavy machinery and abandoned vehicles from former Costa del Sol quarry
  9. 9 Stoppage-time heartbreak as Malaga CF are stunned by incredible late comeback
  10. 10 Up-and-coming Malaga golfer earns DP World Tour card for 2026

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Low-cost petrol station in Malaga ordered to temporarily close for lack of environmental authorisation

Low-cost petrol station in Malaga ordered to temporarily close for lack of environmental authorisation